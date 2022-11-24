Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Quarterfinals
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 10-2
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Camden County 28-10
Milton Eagles (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Ben Reaves Jr.
Record: 9-3
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Norcross 30-23
After a five-game homestand, Grayson’s football team travels to No. 7-ranked Milton for Friday’s Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. The Rams are coming off wins over Hillgrove (30-3) and Camden County (28-10) in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
The victory over Camden was Grayson’s 10th, clinching a ninth straight season of 10 or more wins (also the 15th time in 16 seasons with double-figure wins). A win over Milton, last year’s state runner-up, would keep another tradition going, locking up the Rams’ third straight season in the state semifinals.
This season’s success has hinged on a defense that has allowed only three teams to score more than 20 points. The only blemish in Grayson’s last seven games is a 28-21 loss to Parkview in the regular-season finale. Outside of that loss, the Grayson defense has allowed a total of 40 points in the other six games during that stretch. The defense held Camden’s wing-T in check last Friday, pitching a second-half shutout.
Tennessee recruit Jalen Smith has a team-high 142 tackles (17 for losses) and 7 1/2 sacks for a Grayson defense that has 38 sacks and 104 tackles for losses. Freshman Tyler Atkinson is next with 101 tackles (20 for losses), eight sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.
Joe Taylor Jr., Dylan Elder and Amari Alston have powered Grayson’s rushing attack behind a typically stout offensive line, while new quarterback J.D. Davis and wide receiver Caden High have helped the team find balance.
Milton brings a seven-game winning streak into the quarterfinals, including last week’s 30-23 win over Norcross. The Eagles haven’t lost since Sept. 23 at North Cobb.
Quarterback Luke Nickel has thrown for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns, and his top targets have been Debron Gatling (63 catches, 819 yards, seven TDs) and Marc Essley II (50 catches, 472 yards, five TDs). Scott Moskowitz is the team’s top rusher with 980 yards and 12 TDs.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Winner plays: Mill Creek-Westlake winner
Location: Milton High School
