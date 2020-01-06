For the third straight year, Gwinnett-based Showcase Academy Sports provided support to homeless teens in Atlanta during the holiday season.
The organization, founded by Peachtree Ridge grad and pro basketball player Zach Graham, hosted “Giving Never Stops” last week at Covenant House Georgia, which provides shelter and meals to youth ages 16 to 24. There are Covenant House locations in 31 U.S. cities, including Atlanta.
Showcase held a coat drive late last year and delivered those to Covenant, in addition to providing meals, motivational speeches and some on-court basketball fun.
“We are extremely thankful to continue building this relationship with Covenant House Georgia,” said Graham, who has played pro basketball internationally — this season in Brazil — since he finished his career at Ole Miss in 2011. “I feel that it is so important not only to exist in your community, but to impact it in a positive way. Showcase Academy Sports’ goal is to cultivate communities, building relationships and impacting the people from the playing field to everyday life and growth.”
Graham and his colleagues delivered donation boxes and food from Gwinnett area sponsors Juicebar Suwanee, Dunkin Donuts, Wayback Burger, Tazikis, Peachtree Ridge High School, Ippolito’s and Brown Boys Lemonade, then prepared and served lunch to the Covenant House residents. During the meal, Morehouse College’s Van Smith, who brought four students to volunteer, and Jamichael Moore gave inspirational talks to the residents. Moore also provided journals with motivational thoughts, urging the residents to keep their own thoughts in them.
Former Gwinnett athlete Adrian Hubbard, who played college football at Alabama, also participated in the event, as did pro athlete Akeem Scott, Sean Jones Sr., recording artist Lawrence Gibbs, Showcase head trainer Christopher Echevarria, Showcase’s Tia Williams and videographer Swayze Jones.
“I think the act of service is a big part of life,” Williams said. “It gives me so much joy to know that each year we have a great group of volunteers that can make time to pour into others. I truly believe consistency helps build relationships and that’s what we are really trying to accomplish here.”
After the meal and program, the Showcase group spent two hours in the basketball gym for games, fun and music.