Five years into his NFL career and just a week beyond his 27th birthday, Grady Jarrett is the unquestioned leader of the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive line.
But in the current coronavirus pandemic, the former Rockdale County star can only provide guidance virtually through video chats, calls and texts, and he is eager to get back on the field to fulfill a role that is comfortable for him. He said his mindset hasn’t changed from 2015, when he was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons, until now — coming off his first Pro Bowl season and with a new $68 million contract.
“I feel the same way I felt really the day I came in the door with the Falcons, self-motivated, always finding a way I can get better personally,” Jarrett said in a conference call with the media. “I think the biggest difference is me growing in encouraging others to come along with me and trying to be the best version of themselves. It’s a role I’ve been familiar with my whole playing career. It’s something I don’t take lightly as far as trying to be an example for others to follow. I’m built in a way where I can handle that, handle whatever responsibilities come with being a leader, being a voice, somebody to help hold people accountable.”
Jarrett has plenty of new faces to lead this season as Atlanta revamped a defense that struggled in 2019. Four of its first five picks in last month’s NFL Draft were on defensive players — Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in the first round, Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson in the second round and fourth-round selections Mykal Walker (a linebacker from Fresno State) and Jaylinn Hawkins (a safety from California).
Providing leadership to those young players is an important part of Jarrett’s job.
“Probably the biggest (advice for rookies) for me is to really be the best you can be,” Jarrett said. “Don’t come in and try to be something you’re not, or somebody you’re not. It’s a journey. Don’t take your opportunity for granted. First, second, third, fourth, whatever round you get picked, it doesn’t define your security in this league. It’s about what you do when you get here. You can’t be comfortable in the fact that you, quote unquote, made it to the NFL. For me, the motto is you never make it. I still never had that moment where I said I made it because I’m always trying to get better. There’s always something I can get better at. It’s always a new year. There’s always somebody coming in. You just have to be the best you at all times.”
The rookies who will get the most attention are the top two picks, Terrell and Davidson. They will be relied on heavily to boost the defense, which also added a big piece in free agency in defensive end Dante Fowler.
Jarrett doesn’t know Terrell too well yet, but knows plenty about the rangy cornerback because they both played at Clemson.
“I know he’s coming from a great program,” Jarrett said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to interact with him a lot personally. I know the program he’s coming from. I know the standard he’s coming from and I’ve seen him play in the last couple of years. You can’t be a consistent starter like that from when he first got to campus and have that kind of success if you’re not a good player. I feel like he’s a guy who has so much growth to have. For him to already be a top-20 pick and you can still be so much better, there’s still so much out there for him.”
Davidson figures to be more directly influenced by Jarrett because of their positions. Davidson measured 6-foot-3, 303 pounds at the NFL Combine, played defensive end in college and has the size to play inside if needed.
“I’ve been seeing some of his plays he’s made (at Auburn), the personality he has,” Jarrett said. “I’m excited to meet him in person. He’s definitely an added piece that we need.”
Fowler looks to give the Falcons a major boost in the pass rush, in addition to the returning players along the defensive line. One player who is hopeful of reaching his potential is 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley, an injury-plagued talent whose production hasn’t been what the team wanted.
“Takk can be as good as he wants to be,” Jarrett said. “He’s got all the raw talent to be a dominant player, not just a pass rusher, an every down player. I’m excited about that for him. He’s definitely been working hard to get healthy so he can put his best foot forward.”
Allen Bailey and Tyeler Davidson also returned to the defensive line in the offseason, and the team is excited about past contributor Steven Means and promising young players John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat along the front, too.
Jarrett wants to see what that group can do in a loaded NFC South that got tougher with Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers.
“It’s been amazing to see some new faces added to the group from the draft, free agency,” Jarrett said. “Any time we get some new brothers added to the brotherhood it’s always a good thing. I’m looking forward to a lot of success from my defensive unit. We’ve got some vets that have been in the system so long and we’re just looking forward to getting better. Add in the new pieces we’ve got bringing in that new fire, that new energy. In this game, there are new faces every year. I feel like we’ve got people that really match with the style we want to play, the intensity we want to play with.”
