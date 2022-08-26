NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) reacts with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) (not shown) on the field after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Officials announced Friday that Grady Jarrett and Keith Brooking will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia Tech.

The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 8 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 5 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

