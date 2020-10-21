Wesleyan earned two top awards on the All-Area 4-A Private softball team.
The Wolves’ Gracie Taylor was selected as the area’s player of the year, while teammate Reece Holbrook was named the area’s defensive player of the year. They were joined by Ryley Kutter, a first-team, all-area selection.
Wesleyan’s Elizabeth Bertram made the second team, and the honorable mention list included Riley Keller, Emma Nydam, Jessica Nolan and Christina McCoy.
