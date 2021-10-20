urgent Gracie Rose, Greater Atlanta Christian rack up All-Area 5-AAA volleyball honors From Staff Reports Oct 20, 2021 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greater Atlanta Christian's Gracie Rose (23) sets against Fellowship Christian during their match Thursday, August 12, 2020 at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell. (Photo: Will Fagan) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greater Atlanta Christian’s Gracie Rose was named Area 5-AAA MVP, headlining the Spartans’ selections to the coaches’ all-area team. GAC’s Lily Owenby, Naya Ohuabunwa and Janie Stinchcomb were named first-team all-area, while teammate Maddie Burrough was second-team all-area. Recommended for you +68 PHOTOS: Dacula vs. Richmond Hill Softball, Class AAAAAA State Playoffs Photos: Andrew Weathers Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 