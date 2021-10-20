HSVB_GAC@FCS_08.12.2020_WF-11.jpg

Greater Atlanta Christian's Gracie Rose (23) sets against Fellowship Christian during their match Thursday, August 12, 2020 at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Greater Atlanta Christian’s Gracie Rose was named Area 5-AAA MVP, headlining the Spartans’ selections to the coaches’ all-area team.

GAC’s Lily Owenby, Naya Ohuabunwa and Janie Stinchcomb were named first-team all-area, while teammate Maddie Burrough was second-team all-area.

