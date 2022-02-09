NORCROSS — The direct process of turning defense into offense played a big role in both Gwinnett County Middle School Basketball Championship games Tuesday night at Summerour Middle School.
Grace Snell's boys created 23 turnovers off of 20 steals with its smothering press, which was particularly evident during a dominant third quarter that helped the Comets break open a relatively close game and pull away for a 58-42 win over Hull.
Earlier in the evening in the girls championship game, Creekland's press was equally stifling, as the Eagles used quick starts in each half to pull away from Moore 54-30.
The county titles were the first ones each for the Grace Snell boys (15-1) and Creekland girls (17-1).
“We've preached defense the whole season,” Grace Snell boys coach Quintin Jones said. “Defense wins championships. Offense brings the crowds in. So we preach defense the whole season.”
The near capacity crowd got a good eyeful of both from the Comets, who got a game-high 23 points and three steals from Sherod Stafford, 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals from Dwayne Lawton, 12 points, three assists and a game-high eight steals from Isiah Sloan and five points, two assists and six steals from Adonis Brown.
But it was a key sequence near the midpoint of the game that permanently turned the momentum in Grace Snell's direction.
After trailing 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, Hull (16-2) clawed its way back to within 20-17 later in the half behind their inside twin peaks of Gideon Kamuelyu (13 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocked shots) and Daverin Geralds (12 points, 8 rebounds).
But with the clock winding down towards halftime, Sloan snaked his way to the right of the key just in time to beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 23-17 at intermission.
More importantly it gave the Comets a big boost it would need to pick up the tempo and apply more pressure to the Lions in the second half.
“We just had to keep pushing,” Jones said. “We told the guys they had to pick up the pace, and they went after (Hull) very hard (in the second half). If we kept pressure on the guards, they couldn't get the ball to their big guys. That created some turnovers that led to layups.”
Sloan had one of those layups off his own steal and coast-to-coast drive that capped a 12-3 run over the opening 3:18 of the third quarter, helping Grace Snell outscore Hull 27-11 in the period.
And the Comets built their largest lead of the night at 50-28 by the end of the quarter, and the Lions never got any closer than the final margin of 16 points the rest of the night.
The girls game took a similar arc, as Creekland forced Moore (16-4) into turnovers in eight of its first nine possessions of the game and 10 total miscues in the first quarter.
In fact, the Black Knights didn't score until their second shot of the game, a driving layup by Co Co Randolph, nearly three and a half minutes after the opening tip.
Meanwhile, Creekland turned to its big gun on the other end of the court, with Kayleigh Heywood scoring 11 of her game-high 25 points in the opening frame to help the Eagles build a commanding 22-5 lead by the end of the quarter.
“We pretty much stuck with what got us here,” Creekland girls coach Son Huynh said. “We run the press all game, and that's what got us to the championship game. We were focused. We practiced a lot (the past week) and played hard, and we just executed well.”
Still, Moore was able to fight back with a little defense of its own, outscoring Creekland 13-4 in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer by Randolph — part of her team-high 22 points on the night — with 35 seconds left to send the Black Knights into intermission down just 26-18.
But the Eagles weathered the storm, and Jada Davis led a 6-0 run out of the gate over the first 1:30 of the third quarter. Heywood and Imari Brewer led a 10-0 spurt later in the frame to help build the lead to 42-22 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away.
“Moore is a great team,” Huynh said. “We knew they were going to make a run, but we made some adjustments to counteract what they were doing.”
Heywood added a team-best 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals to go with her points, while Creekland also got 13 points, six rebounds and three assists from Davis, plus 12 points from Brewer.
Layla Rich was the only other player besides Randolph to score for Moore, and finished with eight points and game-high 13 rebounds, while Shaniyah Brown pulled down six boards for the the Black Knights.
