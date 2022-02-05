boys-53.JPG

Scenes from the middle school basketball championships 2/4/22

 Jamie Spaar

LILBURN — Grace Snell pulled out a thrilling 59-58 victory over Trickum in overtime Friday, winning the Gwinnett County Middle School Eastern Division championship.

The win sends Grace Snell into Tuesday’s Gwinnett County Middle School championship game at Summerour Middle.

Isaiah Sloan led Grace Snell with 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in overtime. Teammates Dwayne Lawton (12 points) and Sharod Stafford (11 points) also scored in double figures.

Trickum got 23 points, including the team’s only four points in OT, from Troy Stiggers, as well as 22 points from Kayden Allen.

