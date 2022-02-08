HOSCHTON — Having a strong competitive drive is pretty much a requirement for success in any sport.
So it may surprise quite a few people to hear the way someone who has had as much success as Grace Chung has on the golf course over the years views the game.
“Golf for me, it’s mainly — I like it as a hobby,” the Mill Creek senior said. “I like it on my free time. I like practicing, and I like getting better.”’
Don’t misunderstand Chung. She still likes to play well, something she has done quite a bit of throughout her previous three seasons with Mill Creek’s varsity girls team, including a pair of top-10 individual finishes in the past two Class AAAAAAA state tournaments, sharing eighth place in 2019 and tying for ninth in 2021, plus shooting 74 in last season’s Area 4-AAAAAAA tournament.
It’s just that she finds the more relaxed atmosphere that comes from the team competition much more fun.
“When it’s competitive, it’s just a one-person game,” Chung noted. “The ball and the score is in your control. Even though you’re on a team, you’re just playing by yourself, your score. I’m more of a team player.”
It is that attitude that has helped Chung find the right balance between being successful and having fun on the course, and has made her such a valuable leader and example as she enters her fourth and final season with the Hawks.
“She’s a very calm, even-keel kid,” Mill Creek girls coach David Allen said. “She doesn’t get too high (or) too low. That’s her personality. She’s in full control of herself. She doesn’t make many mental mistakes.
“She’s got a great personality, and her work ethic speaks for itself. I’ve never been to that golf course over at Hamilton Mill when I didn’t see her. You know, she’s there all the time. … She ranks up there in the top with the best work ethic of any athlete I’ve ever coached. That goes for the classroom, too.”
That work ethic comes as little surprise, especially given how important golf has been in the Chung family.
Her two older brothers, Peter and Matthew, were successful golfers for Mill Creek’s boys team.
Peter won the Class AAAAAAA individual state championship and earned Boys Player of the Year honors from the Daily Post after leading the Hawks to the first of their two straight state team titles in 2017, and then went on to play college golf at Georgia State and Young Harris.
Chung also has a younger brother, Chris, who will be competing in his second season for the Mill Creek boys this spring after a strong freshman season last year.
Oddly enough, however, while Chung says she and her brothers are very supportive of each other and and off the course, there is not a lot of discussion among them about golf.
And that’s OK with her, considering how much she prefers to be as self reliant as possible, even with a lot of people well-meaning people close to her wanting to give her advice.
“We don’t really talk about golf that much to each other,” Chung said. “Only when I have problems. … I used to worry about my Dad watching all my tournaments in the past because it would make me feel nervous and always thinking ‘I have to do good.’ But now, he’s out of my mind.
“Coach Allen, he always tells me, ‘Ignore (everything). Just pretend nobody’s out there and play your game.’ … Whenever I (went) out on the course before, like as a freshman, it used to be I had a bit of anxiety and I was thinking too much. Now, there’s a lot more confidence and I don’t care about anything unrelated to my game. I just focus.”
That approach is what has helped Chung improve her fundamentals throughout her high school career and bring her short game up to par with her long game off the tee, which has been her biggest strength over the past three years.
It’s also why she comes into what she says will be not only the final season of her high school career, but also of her competitive career, with an increased confidence and sense of inner peace.
“I’m just going to go (to college) as a student,” Chung said. “It’s been on and off, my decision, and I’ve thought it through. … (It’s possible she might play competitively as an amateur after college) just for the fun of it. I usually like to play golf (more) with just my family and friends, just for fun.”
In the meantime, Chung will give it her all for his senior season and hopes to help lead the Hawks to more success.
And Allen is confident that her efforts will not only impact the team this spring, but also leave a legacy that future Hawks will benefit from.
“I think (Chung’s leadership) does help our team relax a little bit because golf, (by) itself, is intimidating,” Allen said. “You have to be mindful of every shot. But those other kids know that she’s not going to breathe down your neck or get get onto them about making mistakes, and I think they see that in her and play freely around her. But they do have a ton of respect for her.
“She’s good, and I love being around her. She’s got a great personality, and we’re going to miss her after this year.”
