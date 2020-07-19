Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus announced Sunday during the CBS broadcast of the Memorial that he and his wife Barbara previously tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nicklaus said he tested positive earlier during the pandemic from mid-March to mid-April and had mild COVID-19 symptoms of a sore throat and cough. Barbara experienced no symptoms.
"It didn't last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky," Nicklaus said on the broadcast of his tournament. "Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones."
Tiger Woods, a five-time Memorial winner, has known for awhile that Nicklaus had contracted the virus.
"The fact that they got through it and they're safe and here and healthy, it's all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years," Woods said.
