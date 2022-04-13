FQRP1nHWYAMLCbe.jpg

Thomas Reid

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s Thomas Reid broke the nine-hole school record Wednesday in a round at the Country Club of Gwinnett.

Reid shot 4-under-par 32 in the boys golf match against Collins Hill.

BOYS GOLF

Wesleyan shines in tourney

TUCKER — Wesleyan shot 295, the second-lowest score in school history, in a second-place finish at Wednesday’s Holy Innocents’ Invite at Heritage Golf Links.

Andy Scott had an individual record day with a 70, highlighted by shooting 5 under on his back nine. Teammates Beau Jackson and Judd Stewart shot 73 and 75, respectively.

Hebron tops Mountain View

HOSCHTON — Hebron shot 154 for a victory over Mountain View, which shot 191, on Wednesday at Reunion Golf Club.

Jacob Fortner and Evan Rogers each shot 37 for Hebron.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.