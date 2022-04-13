urgent GOLF ROUNDUP: Brookwood's Thomas Reid, Wesleyan enjoy record days From Staff Reports Apr 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thomas Reid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s Thomas Reid broke the nine-hole school record Wednesday in a round at the Country Club of Gwinnett.Reid shot 4-under-par 32 in the boys golf match against Collins Hill.BOYS GOLF Wesleyan shines in tourneyTUCKER — Wesleyan shot 295, the second-lowest score in school history, in a second-place finish at Wednesday’s Holy Innocents’ Invite at Heritage Golf Links. Andy Scott had an individual record day with a 70, highlighted by shooting 5 under on his back nine. Teammates Beau Jackson and Judd Stewart shot 73 and 75, respectively.Hebron tops Mountain ViewHOSCHTON — Hebron shot 154 for a victory over Mountain View, which shot 191, on Wednesday at Reunion Golf Club.Jacob Fortner and Evan Rogers each shot 37 for Hebron. 