MONROE — The Brookwood girls golf team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament with a runner-up finish Monday in the Area 2-AAAAAAA Tournament at Monroe Golf and Country Club.
The Broncos earned one of two spots at state with a score of 292, just four off the first place total of Hillgrove. Brookwood’s scorers were Asa Grandy (95), Paige Greco (97) and Ava Bryan (100).
Parkview’s Clair Clark shot 92 and advanced to the girls state tournament as an individual qualifier. The AAAAAAA state tournament is May 22-23 at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
Grayson posted a score of 330 and finished fifth in the girls team standings.
Both the Parkview and Brookwood boys teams fell short of state qualification at the tournament, but both earned spots in May 8-9 sectional tournament, which provides another chance to advance to state.
The Parkview boys were third at 326, followed by Brookwood in fourth at 338. Bryson Hannah (79), Adam Forrester (80), Frankie Remmes (82) and Christopher Torres (85) contributed for Parkview.
Thomas Reid (79), Duncan Reid (83), Ethan McDonald (84) and Anthony McDonald (92) led the way for the Brookwood boys.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan third at Longhorn Invitational
SUWANEE — Wesleyan’s boys golf team placed third in Monday’s Longhorn Invitational at Laurel Springs Golf Club.
The Wolves shot 297, trailing only Milton (290) and Lambert (292).
Beau Jackson led Wesleyan with a 71, which was second individually. Alex Holcomb (74), Ben Brown (75) and Judd Stewart (77) also scored for the Wolves, while Andy Scott was close behind with a 78.
North Gwinnett’s boys shot 321 and Norcross shot 329 in the 16-team event. Harrison Rescigno (75) and Mikey Carlson (77) led North, while Ben Garrison had Norcross’ low round with a 79.
