Special Photo

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood boys golfers Thomas Reid and Joseph Sochacki took first in the Brookwood Invitational at the Country Club of Gwinnett on Monday.

The tandem shot 7-under 65.

BOYS GOLF

Wesleyan fourth in tourney

MACON — Wesleyan placed fourth in the Brickyard Invitational at Brickyard Country Club on Monday.

Alex Holcomb led the Wolves with a 76, and Stephen Streett with a 78. Wesleyan’s team score was 315.

