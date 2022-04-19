urgent GOLF ROUNDUP: Brookwood duo takes first in tournament From Staff Reports Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNELLVILLE — Brookwood boys golfers Thomas Reid and Joseph Sochacki took first in the Brookwood Invitational at the Country Club of Gwinnett on Monday.The tandem shot 7-under 65.BOYS GOLF Wesleyan fourth in tourneyMACON — Wesleyan placed fourth in the Brickyard Invitational at Brickyard Country Club on Monday.Alex Holcomb led the Wolves with a 76, and Stephen Streett with a 78. Wesleyan’s team score was 315. Recommended for you +21 Notable events in the history of Earth Day Stacker analyzed a variety of sources to highlight memorable milestones over the past five decades of Earth Day. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 