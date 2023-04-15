Image.jpeg

ELBERTON — Beau Jackson earned low medalist honors Saturday as Wesleyan’s boys golf team won the Granite City Classic at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course.

Jackson shot a tournament-best 1-under 71, and teammate Ben Brown was close behind in third with a 74. Every member of the Wolves’ roster finished in the top 20 in the 54-player field.

