Family and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign for former Parkview wrestling star Brent Shiver, who is battling an aggressive cancer.
Shiver, who lives in Austin, Texas, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2019 and endured two rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries. Despite those treatments, the cancer spread aggressively and reached stage 4.
Doctors have given Shiver a life expectancy of six to eight months at best.
The fundraiser is designed to help Shiver and his family — he and his wife Shannon have two sons, ages 4 and 2 — with medical costs and commutes to Houston, where he has started a clinical trial of two different chemotherapy medications at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Shiver, who has been deaf since he was 2, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Gwinnett history, a three-time state champion and four-time state finalist at Parkview. He was a four-time Gwinnett County champion and had a 181-10-1 record in high school.
He wrestled at Northwestern University, and was a three-time NCAA qualifier. In 2007, he was inducted into the Georgia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
To donate to the fundraiser, click this LINK.
