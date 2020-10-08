The Godfree family swept the top honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Volleyball Team, released this week.
Parkview’s Jordan Godfree was voted as the region’s player of the year, while the coach of the year went to her mother, Panthers head coach Jenell Godfree. Parkview won the regular-season and region tournament titles this season.
The Godfrees were joined on the all-region first team by fellow Panthers Meg Youngblood, Abby Schirm and Sarah Ramsey. The other first-team selections were Brookwood’s Abby DeLoach and Lauryn Latimore, Grayson’s Kelly Clarke, Justyce Sheard and Syniah Hudson and South Gwinnett’s Alira Allen.
The second-team honorees were Brookwood’s Kate Phelan and Ella Gayle, Parkview’s Miat Mattson and Tai Ragland, Grayson’s Madison Rae Skeete, Cadence Thomas and Mia Wiltshire and South’s Sarah Smith.
