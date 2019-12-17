Atlanta United announced Tuesday it has re-signed goalkeeper Alec Kann.
A seven-year MLS veteran, Kann made two starts in 2019, notably leading Atlanta to a 3-2 win over Club America in Campeones Cup to claim the club’s first of two trophies last year.
“Over the last three years, Alec has consistently worked hard on a daily basis to be prepared to step up when his name is called and we’re pleased to have re-signed him,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He brings a level of competition and experience to our group of goalkeepers that is vital and is something we strive for at every position.”
Kann, a Decatur native, joined Atlanta United from Sporting Kansas City when he was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft. Over three years, he’s started 19 league matches for the club, as well as six more in cup competition. He started the first 18 matches in team history where he registered four clean sheets in the first half of the 2017 season.
This past season, in addition to helping the club claim Campeones Cup, he also started in Atlanta’s 3-1 win against Charleston Battery to begin its U.S. Open Cup run that Atlanta ultimately won to claim its second trophy of the year.