The Georgia Swarm announced Tuesday the club has signed goaltender Lukas Coote to a two-year deal.
Coote, 29, spent the past four seasons in the Arena Lacrosse League (ALL), the most recent three with the Whitby Steelhawks. He won ALL Championships in 2017 with the Oshawa Outlaws and 2018 with the Steelhawks. In the shortened 2020 season, Coote earned three wins in 277:00 min. played and recorded a 9.96 GAA with four assists.
In 45 regular season games played in the ALL, Coote logged 1583:32 min. in between the pipes and posted a 13-11 record, 13.60 GAA, and 22 assists. In seven postseason contests, the Whitby, Ontario native handed out three assists to complement a 10.98 GAA in 295:04 min. of action.
Coote also won a Creator’s Cup with the Durham TurfDogs in 2016 in the defunct Canadian Lacrosse League (CLL), making 42 saves on 51 shots in the championship game. The left-hander is known for his clearing ability, earning Transition Player of the Week honors in the CLL after assisting on five goals in a single game.
