The Georgia Swarm announced Tuesday the team has re-signed goaltender Kevin Orleman to a one-year deal.
Orleman, 24, returns for his fourth NLL season with the Swarm. He was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bandits in the second round (No. 18 overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft, then signed with the Swarm as a free agent on a two-year deal ahead of the 2017-18 season.
“Kevin has continued to develop into a goalie that will eventually be a starter in our league,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He has a great attitude and work ethic and continues to improve working with and watching Mike Poulin.”
A left-hander out of Kitchener, Ontario, Orleman made his first NLL start and earned his first NLL win on Feb. 2, 2019 against the Rochester Knighthawks, making 33 saves in the 16-12 Swarm win.
In the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, the eldest Orleman brother saw 47:44 min. of action and posted a 13.83 GAA and .711 SV%.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Orleman has spent 210:16 min. in front of the net in eight regular season games. The University of Guelph alum has a 14.35 GAA and .722 SV% in his young career.
“I’m thrilled to return for another year with the Swarm,” Orleman said. “I truly believe that we are a real contender to win this league, and I am excited for the opportunity to play alongside my teammates once again this season.”
