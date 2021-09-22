The Georgia Swarm announced Wednesday the acquisition of goalie Craig Wende from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Georgia’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.
The deal is pending league approval.
Wende returns to the Swarm after spending the shortened 2019-20 season with the Knighthawks. The netminder began his NLL career with the Swarm after signing as a free agent in 2018. With Georgia, Wende played one game between the pipes, making 12 saves. He played 17:54 minutes against the Philadelphia Wings producing a .706 save percentage.
“We are excited to bring Craig back to the Swarm following several seasons where he was able to get NLL playing time," said Swarm co-owner and general manager John Arlotta. "After losing Kevin Orleman in the expansion draft, Craig gives us a veteran presence to compete in training camp for the backup role to our starter, Mike Poulin. We know from Craig’s previous time with the Swarm that he is well liked in the locker room and a great fit with the Swarm culture.”
During his time in Rochester, Wende started three games and logged 255:02 minutes while playing seven games in net during the pandemic-shortened season. The Kitchener, Ontario native made 194 saves throughout that season while stopping 77.6 percent of shots sent his way.
“Craig is a veteran who has gained valuable experience in the league, and we know he will come in ready to compete for the backup goalie role,” said Swarm head coach Ed Comeau.
