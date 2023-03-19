READING, Pa. — Alex Sakellaropoulos turned aside 41 shots and Atlanta’s special teams scored a power-play and shorthanded goal as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Reading Royals 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena.

Atlanta (32-25-5-1) opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period as the Gladiators capitalized on their first power-play opportunity of the game to lead 1-0 (9:39). Sang-Hoon Shin fired a shot on net and Mitch Walinski jumped on a rebound for his second goal of the year.

