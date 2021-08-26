LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College scored in the first 10 minutes, but Truett-McConnell University responded to pick up a 2-1 victory Thursday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in a women’s soccer matchup of teams receiving votes in the NAIA preseason poll.
The two teams were playing for the second consecutive night after weather postponed Wednesday’s originally scheduled match in the 18th minute with the Grizzlies leading 1-0.
Like that match, GGC struck early with a goal from junior Joy Mertzig. This time the tally came in the eighth minute on a header into the back of the net. Junior Maya Alibudbud delivered the crossing pass from the right side of the pitch to the far post. That’s where Mertzig was well positioned for the deflection. Sophomore Bre Harvey set up the scoring opportunity by passing the ball to Alibudbud from the center of the field.
Mertzig has scored in both matches this season.
Truett-McConnell (2-0) squared the match in the 18th minute on a goal from Natalie Alamri, a Collins Hill grad, in a scramble play near the GGC goal following a foul deep in the offensive zone.
The Bears got the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute from Amayia Lukie and it held up to give the visitors their first victory in the five-match series.
The Grizzlies (1-1) held a tight 4-3 shot advantage after the first 45 minutes and expanded the margin to 12-8 by the end of the match. However, five of Truett-McConnell’s shots were on goal, while GGC managed just four shots on goal in the 90 minutes of action.
“It was apparent in the 18 minutes we saw of (Truett-McConnell) last night that they were a much improved team," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "They have a lot more weapons now and more players confident to take the opposing player off the dribble. We knew that the result could go either way today and that’s truly the way things played out.”
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to host Brewton-Parker College on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
