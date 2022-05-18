The Gwinnett Goal Club recently announced its season-ending honors for the best in Gwinnett high school soccer.

Brookwood’s Stella Allen was the Class AAAAAAA Girls Player of the Year, and Peachtree Ridge’s Rio Onwumere was named the AAAAAAA Boys Player of the Year. The other top individual awards went to Buford’s Carley Borgelt as AAAAAA-A Girls Player of the Year and Central Gwinnett’s Alexys Medina as AAAAAA-A Boys Player of the Year.

The Coach of the Year selections were Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes (AAAAAAA girls), Meadowcreek’s Jose Rodriguez (AAAAAAA boys), Wesleyan’s Glenn Archer (AAAAAA-A girls) and Central’s Mike McLean (AAAAAA-A boys).

The club also celebrated the following all-county teams:

Class AAAAAAA Girls

First Team

Stella Allen, Brookwood

Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross

Cameron Chapman, Norcross

B.G. Dunn, Mountain View

Sydney Farr, Brookwood

Abby Graeser, Mill Creek

Jocelyn Hill, Grayson

Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett

Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill

Natalie Maguire, Norcross

Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge

Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview

Ella Price, Parkview

Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood

Emma Kate Schroll, Mill Creek

Sarah Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge

Sloan Spees, Mill Creek

Second Team

Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Alex Gib, Parkview; Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett; Cieara Johnson, Peachtree Ridge; Layla Kerr, Mountain View; Clarivel Lopez, Meadowcreek; Angelica Nava, Berkmar; Gabrielle Paulding, Discovery; Riley Renwick, Mill Creek; Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek; Brooke Sauers, Parkview; Tati Sissoko, Duluth; Gracie Tyrrell, Archer

Class AAAAAA-A Girls

First Team

Victoria Bahr, Buford

Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan

Riley Copeland, Lanier

Blanca Cruz, Shiloh

Guadalupe Dominguez, Central Gwinnett

Abby Kilman, Buford

Cameryn Maddox, Shiloh

Casey Maddox, Shiloh

Naomi Moleka, Lanier

Denver Tolson, Greater Atlanta Christian

Zoe Zagotti, Lanier

Second Team

Tatianna Allicock, Shiloh; Emily Andrews, Lanier; Caroline Beckner, Providence Christian; Neely Kerr, Buford; Tatyana Machado, Dacula; Madeline Rash, GAC; Selma Sabanovic, Central Gwinnett; Heidi Whitten, Providence

Class AAAAAAA Boys

First Team

Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett

Victor Aguilar, Brookwood

Barzee Blama, Archer

Alex Chimbanda, Norcross

Christopher Clavarino, Brookwood

Caleb Diaz, Parkview

Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek

Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek

Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge

Carlos Garcia, Parkview

Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill

Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill

Adrian Moreno, Berkmar

Diego Pereira, Parkview

Jason Salmeron, Discovery

Jesus Sierra, Berkmar

Second Team

Ervin Alic, South Gwinnett; Dillon Bennett, Parkview; Adam Burkey, North Gwinnett; Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill; Logan Collins, North Gwinnett; Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett; Alexandro Garcia Villegas, Grayson; Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek; Zaid Handal, Collins Hill; Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View; Axel Iotov, Duluth; Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge; Kevin Jo, North Gwinnett; Jesse Lee, Mill Creek; Gabriel Morales, Brookwood; Jahday Murray, South Gwinnett; Rahjae Nelson, South Gwinnett; Fidel Rojas, Duluth; Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge; Sterling Tamakloe, Discovery; Carson Van Horn, Mountain View

Class AAAAAA-A Boys

First Team

Michael Arreguin, Dacula

Hector Castaneda, Shiloh

Brandon Collins, Providence

Alex Gomas, GAC

Jacob Haynes, Lanier

Justin McLean, Central Gwinnett

Diego Molina, Dacula

Nathan Montini, Buford

Miguel Morales, Central Gwinnett

Caleb Robertson, Dacula

Damola Salami, GAC

Lucas Stevenson, Buford

Matthew Taylor, GAC

Kevin Zapeda, Central Gwinnett

Second Team

Ilyas Aabo, Shiloh; Sully Croker, Providence; August Larson, Providence; Taka Mandiyaba, Shiloh; Vincent Maraschielllo, Providence; Caleb Mott, Buford; Josh Mott, Buford; Cristi Pascaru, Dacula; Sergio Peralta Perez, Shiloh; Aymar Ramos, Lanier; David Rumble, Lanier; Zach Smith, Lanier

