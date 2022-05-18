The Gwinnett Goal Club recently announced its season-ending honors for the best in Gwinnett high school soccer.
Brookwood’s Stella Allen was the Class AAAAAAA Girls Player of the Year, and Peachtree Ridge’s Rio Onwumere was named the AAAAAAA Boys Player of the Year. The other top individual awards went to Buford’s Carley Borgelt as AAAAAA-A Girls Player of the Year and Central Gwinnett’s Alexys Medina as AAAAAA-A Boys Player of the Year.
The Coach of the Year selections were Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes (AAAAAAA girls), Meadowcreek’s Jose Rodriguez (AAAAAAA boys), Wesleyan’s Glenn Archer (AAAAAA-A girls) and Central’s Mike McLean (AAAAAA-A boys).
The club also celebrated the following all-county teams:
Class AAAAAAA Girls
First Team
Stella Allen, Brookwood
Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross
Cameron Chapman, Norcross
B.G. Dunn, Mountain View
Sydney Farr, Brookwood
Abby Graeser, Mill Creek
Jocelyn Hill, Grayson
Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
Natalie Maguire, Norcross
Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge
Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview
Ella Price, Parkview
Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood
Emma Kate Schroll, Mill Creek
Sarah Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge
Sloan Spees, Mill Creek
Second Team
Malia Burkes, Peachtree Ridge; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Alex Gib, Parkview; Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett; Cieara Johnson, Peachtree Ridge; Layla Kerr, Mountain View; Clarivel Lopez, Meadowcreek; Angelica Nava, Berkmar; Gabrielle Paulding, Discovery; Riley Renwick, Mill Creek; Kelly Sanchez, Meadowcreek; Brooke Sauers, Parkview; Tati Sissoko, Duluth; Gracie Tyrrell, Archer
Class AAAAAA-A Girls
First Team
Victoria Bahr, Buford
Kaitlyn Bobo, Wesleyan
Riley Copeland, Lanier
Blanca Cruz, Shiloh
Guadalupe Dominguez, Central Gwinnett
Abby Kilman, Buford
Cameryn Maddox, Shiloh
Casey Maddox, Shiloh
Naomi Moleka, Lanier
Denver Tolson, Greater Atlanta Christian
Zoe Zagotti, Lanier
Second Team
Tatianna Allicock, Shiloh; Emily Andrews, Lanier; Caroline Beckner, Providence Christian; Neely Kerr, Buford; Tatyana Machado, Dacula; Madeline Rash, GAC; Selma Sabanovic, Central Gwinnett; Heidi Whitten, Providence
Class AAAAAAA Boys
First Team
Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett
Victor Aguilar, Brookwood
Barzee Blama, Archer
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Christopher Clavarino, Brookwood
Caleb Diaz, Parkview
Xavier Diouf, Meadowcreek
Lester Espinal, Meadowcreek
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge
Carlos Garcia, Parkview
Xavier Gonzalez, Collins Hill
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill
Adrian Moreno, Berkmar
Diego Pereira, Parkview
Jason Salmeron, Discovery
Jesus Sierra, Berkmar
Second Team
Ervin Alic, South Gwinnett; Dillon Bennett, Parkview; Adam Burkey, North Gwinnett; Jackson Burrell, Collins Hill; Logan Collins, North Gwinnett; Alex Forrand, North Gwinnett; Alexandro Garcia Villegas, Grayson; Oliver Gomes, Mill Creek; Zaid Handal, Collins Hill; Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View; Axel Iotov, Duluth; Ousman Jasseh, Peachtree Ridge; Kevin Jo, North Gwinnett; Jesse Lee, Mill Creek; Gabriel Morales, Brookwood; Jahday Murray, South Gwinnett; Rahjae Nelson, South Gwinnett; Fidel Rojas, Duluth; Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge; Sterling Tamakloe, Discovery; Carson Van Horn, Mountain View
Class AAAAAA-A Boys
First Team
Michael Arreguin, Dacula
Hector Castaneda, Shiloh
Brandon Collins, Providence
Alex Gomas, GAC
Jacob Haynes, Lanier
Justin McLean, Central Gwinnett
Diego Molina, Dacula
Nathan Montini, Buford
Miguel Morales, Central Gwinnett
Caleb Robertson, Dacula
Damola Salami, GAC
Lucas Stevenson, Buford
Matthew Taylor, GAC
Kevin Zapeda, Central Gwinnett
Second Team
Ilyas Aabo, Shiloh; Sully Croker, Providence; August Larson, Providence; Taka Mandiyaba, Shiloh; Vincent Maraschielllo, Providence; Caleb Mott, Buford; Josh Mott, Buford; Cristi Pascaru, Dacula; Sergio Peralta Perez, Shiloh; Aymar Ramos, Lanier; David Rumble, Lanier; Zach Smith, Lanier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.