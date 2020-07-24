Atlanta Dream forward Glory Johnson tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during the initial quarantine period after the team traveled to Florida, the team announced Friday.
Johnson is in self-isolation off of the IMG Academy property under the care of physicians. She will miss the start of the 2020 season.
“About two weeks ago, I had tested positive for COVID-19, even after testing negative several times prior,” Johnson said in a team release. “Since then I have been isolated outside of IMG Academy and in quarantine. I am fine and have had no symptoms since testing positive. While in quarantine, I have focused on my self-care and resting my body for the upcoming season. I will be back on the court soon.”
The team said Johnson can rejoin the active roster when it is safe for her to do so.
Earlier Friday, it was announced that Dream center Kalani Brown had also tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of the 2020 season.
