CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Atlanta Gladiators' four-game winning streak ended with a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday night.
Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored his first professional goal as the lone score for Atlanta (16-14-2-1) in the loss.
Malcolm Hayes dropped the gloves with Cody Caron late in the first period. The scuffle ended with both Hayes and Caron going down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors along with a pair of minor penalties.
Cincinnati (20-11-1-0) struck first late in the first period after Dajon Mingo cashed in off a rebound opportunity to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead (18:33).
The Cyclones took a 2-0 advantage midway through the second after Caron battered the puck into the back of the net (10:09).
Atlanta cut the deficit down to 2-1 early in the third period after Hoelscher dragged the puck through the low slot and fired it past Cincinnati goaltender Sean Bonar for his first professional goal in his first game with the Gladiators (1:53). Rookie Matt Gomercic provided the primary assist on the play for his first professional point.
Hayes dropped the gloves with Graeme Brown for his second time of the night. The fight ended with some redemption for Hayes as he brought Brown down to the ice and both players received fighting majors. The bout marked the first time this season that a Gladiators player had fought multiple times in the same game.
Cincinnati jumped out to a 3-1 lead after Gino Esteves scored on a one-on-one opportunity from the low slot (13:58). Louie Caporusso tacked on an empty-netter for the Cyclones in the last minute of the game to seal Cincinnati’s fifth-straight win (19:24).
Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his evening with 26 saves on 29 shots for Atlanta. Bonar saved 30 of 31 shots for the Cyclones.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
