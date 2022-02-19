GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.
Eric Neiley collected two goals as the Gladiators (27-17-3-1) won their second consecutive road game for the first time during the 2021-2022 campaign.
Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period after Kameron Kielly sent the puck across the width of the ice to Sanghoon Shin, who blasted a one-timer past Greenville goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to make it 1-0 (13:09).
The Gladiators took a 2-0 lead late in the first period during a 5-on-3 power play when Derek Topatigh fired a laser that Neiley directed into the back of the net (17:25).
Less than one minute later, Atlanta took a 3-0 advantage on the ensuing 5-on-4 power play after Kamerin Nault dropped the puck off to Kielly in the low slot who fired a wrister past Fitzpatrick (18:01).
Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with Anthony Beauchamp early in the second period. The tilt ended with Thrower landing a surplus of right hands, sending Beauchamp down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.
Bradley Lalonde cashed in on a power-play chance for Greenville (16-20-4-3) midway through the second period to make it 3-1 (12:50).
Under a minute later, Greenville capitalized on another power play when D’Artagnan Joly bashed the puck into the goal (14:00).
Neiley netted a shorthanded goal, and his second tally of the night, midway through the third period to make it 4-2 after a give-and-go with Cody Sylvester (9:26).
Sylvester found an empty net late in the final frame to seal the 5-2 victory for the Gladiators (18:47).
Atlanta outshot Greenville 35-19, and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell stopped 17 of 19 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits back at Gas South Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.