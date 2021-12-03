NORFOLK, Va. — The Atlanta Gladiators claimed revenge against the Norfolk Admirals (9-8-0-1) with a 4-1 win at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday night.
Playing in his 400th professional game, Atlanta’s Cody Sylvester recorded the game-winning goal to bring his season total to seven. Mike Pelech and Luke Nogard both recorded two assists for the Gladiators (8-6-2-0), and goaltender Tyler Parks made 23 saves on 24 shots.
Norfolk received a penalty shot early in the first period after a trip in front of the net on a breakaway opportunity. Parks denied Norfolk’s Cody Milan after extending his left pad to make an incredible save.
The Glads took a 1-0 advantage early in the second period after Pelech sent a beautiful pass across the ice to find Greg Campbell who slotted it into the back of the net (3:52). Pelech received his 400th ECHL assist after the dish to Campbell.
Norfolk leveled the game at 1-1 after Chase Lang cashed in on a power play (11:45).
Atlanta reclaimed the lead after Nogard maneuvered around the net and fired the puck in front of the goal for Sylvester to bury (19:35).
The Glads took a 3-1 lead early in the third period after Hugo Roy stripped Chase Lang of the puck at the Atlanta blue line and carried it down the ice. On the ensuing breakaway, Roy lifted a backhander past goaltender Beck Warm for his ninth tally of the season (1:08).
Mike Turner dropped the gloves with Chris Ordoobodi midway through the third period and landed a big right, sending Ordoobodi to the ice. Both players received fighting majors.
Tim Davison hit the empty net late in the third for Atlanta to seal a 4-1 win (19:39).
