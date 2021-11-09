The ECHL announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Gladiators' Tyler Parks has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7.
Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week.
The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday and turned aside 21 of the 22 shots he faced in a relief effort in a 7-5 victory against Greenville on Sunday.
Under contract to Belleville of the American Hockey League, Parks is 2-1-0 in three appearances this season and ranks sixth in the ECHL with a 1.50 goals-against average and is tied for 10th with a .938 save percentage.
Parks has seen action in 53 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Florida and Elmira with an overall record of 19-22-5 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He spent last season with Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia, posting a 1.71 goals-against average in 24 appearances.
Prior to turning pro, Parks played two seasons at St. Lawrence University and one season at Adrian College.
