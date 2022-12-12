On Friday, Dec. 16, the Atlanta Gladiators will take Gwinnett County back in time to the era of the Atlanta Thrashers.
With the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in town, the Gladiators will take on the persona of Atlanta’s second long-lost NHL team in a night full of nostalgia. Special Thrashers jerseys for the players to wear during the game, Thrashers T-shirts and Thrashers rally towels are just some of the old-school elements that will be present at the game that the Gladiators’ organization is dubbing "Believe in Blueland."
The Thrashers played in Atlanta for 11 seasons starting in 1999. The team’s departure in 2011 broke hockey fans’ hearts all over Georgia, and so the ECHL’s Gladiators have fanned the flame of professional hockey in the area. For one night only, the Gladiators are giving fans a chance to relive their Thrashers fandom. Tickets have been selling quickly ever since the team announced the special night on Nov. 7, and all reports from the team point to a large and raucous crowd on Friday.
“It’s incredible to see how the community has come together to celebrate the former NHL team coming back for a single night,” said Gladiators CRO Steve Brown. “The Atlanta Gladiators are excited to carry that torch and bring light to hockey in Georgia on such a massive scale. We hope this will ignite the passion for more fans to join us throughout the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond.”
The Gladiators have paid homage to the Thrashers in the past, but never quite like what is planned for Friday. Over the last several seasons, the team regularly honored Atlanta’s hockey history by running in-game elements that tipped the hockey helmet to the NHL’s Atlanta Flames (1972-1980), the IHL’s Atlanta Knights (1992-1996) and the Thrashers all in one night. Friday’s activities that focus solely on the Thrashers mark a first for the Gladiators.
The Gladiators have even connected with Thrashers players and personnel from years past. The Thrashers’ mascot "Thrash" signaled with a social media video that the furry and funny bird will indeed be in attendance. The team reported that former Thrashers players and TV personalities from all across North America have sent in videos to be played during the game on Gas South Arena’s video boards and on the Gladiators’ social media channels. Former Thrashers staff has been invited to the game, along with former officials that still live in the Atlanta area.
“I have great memories of the opportunity to go prospect camp in the summer, rookie camp in September, and NHL camp before having our own camp for years,” said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. “I learned so much from all the great coaches in Atlanta’s organization. I was a great fly on the wall. All the players and great people in the organization that came through here and left their stamp in our community should never be forgotten.”
Puck drop for the event is scheduled for 7 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of Gladiators giveaways and promotions. Tickets can be purchased on AtlantaGladiators.com, or by calling the Gladiators’ front office at 770-497-5100.
