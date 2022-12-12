Screen Shot 2022-12-12 at 5.50.44 PM.png

Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Dylan Carabia wears an Atlanta Thrashers jersey that is part of the team's tribute to the city's former NHL hockey team.

 Special Photo

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Atlanta Gladiators will take Gwinnett County back in time to the era of the Atlanta Thrashers.

With the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in town, the Gladiators will take on the persona of Atlanta’s second long-lost NHL team in a night full of nostalgia. Special Thrashers jerseys for the players to wear during the game, Thrashers T-shirts and Thrashers rally towels are just some of the old-school elements that will be present at the game that the Gladiators’ organization is dubbing "Believe in Blueland."

