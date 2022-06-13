The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday that forward Peter Bates and defenseman Greg Campbell have been traded to the Wichita Thunder to fulfill the remaining future considerations of a trade that brought defenseman Jacob Graves to Atlanta.
Billy Constantinou was also sent from Atlanta to Wichita in exchange for Graves on March 31 at the inception of the deal.
"We lost two good Gladiators, but that is part of the business," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "At the time, we needed a defenseman based on how beat up we were. It's a trade I would make 100 times out of 100. I wish them both the best."
The deadline for all future considerations closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 13.
"We all appreciated the hard play and commitment that Peter and Greg exhibited while they were in Atlanta," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "I wish them luck in Wichita."
Bates made his professional debut with the Gladiators on March 25 against the Rapid City Rush. His first pro goal came just days later on Apr. 1 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The St. Norbert University product finished his first professional stint with five points (3G-2A) in 11 games with Atlanta. He also appeared in three Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Gladiators.
Campbell finished his second season in Atlanta with two goals, five assists, seven points, and 44 penalty minutes. All four were career highs. The Oakville, Ontario native tallied an assist in four Kelly Cup Playoff games this past season.
All ECHL teams are required to submit their 2021-22 Season-Ending Rosters by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. Teams are permitted to stash 20 players on the Season-Ending Roster. This list includes players that were signed to an ECHL contract during the 2021-22 season who’s rights the Gladiators seek to hold over for the 2022-23 campaign.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
