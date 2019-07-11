DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators traded defenseman John Furgele to the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations Thursday.
Furgele was acquired by Atlanta late last season in a trade that brought him from the Maine Mariners.
Last season, his first as a pro, Furgele has eight goals and 13 assists in 51 games for the Mariners. Furgele played in 15 games with three assists for the Gladiators.
Furgele played two seasons for the University of New Hampshire. In two years, beginning in 2014-15, he scored three goals, with 20 assists, for 23 points in 73 career games. He sat out a year transferring to Quinnipiac University and had 14 points in 38 games during his one season in 2017-18.