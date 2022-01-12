Atlanta Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison was named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Team on Wednesday.
The event will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and will be streamed via FloHockey.
Davison leads Atlanta's defense core and is tied for fifth amongst league D-men with 22 points (6G-16A) this season. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Gladiators and his fourth as a pro. His previous career high of 30 points (4G-26A) came in the 2018-19 season with the South Carolina Stingrays.
In this year’s All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
