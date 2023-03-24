DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but it was not enough as the ECHL ice hockey team fell to the Maine Mariners 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta (32-25-6-1) opened the scoring at the midway point of the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (9:11). Carlos Fornaris sprung Mitch Walinski on a breakaway with a stretch pass and Walinski buried his third goal of the season.

