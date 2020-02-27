DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators hit the home stretch of the race for a playoff spot with momentum and a favorable schedule.
They rallied to beat league-leading South Carolina 3-2 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday morning and improved to 4-0-0-1 in their last five games.
The Stingrays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and head coach Jeff Pyle lit into his players during intermission.
“We struggled and it wasn’t because we were tired,” Pyle said. “We were just making dumb mistakes, as usual. I was really, really, really mad..”
Goaltender Sean Bonar was playing for the first time in months after an injury.
“We found every way we could to not (help him),” Pyle said. “I exploded. We started playing low risk and high reward and we took control in the second. We didn’t give up anything in the third and we were patient enough to wait for our chance.
“Earlier in the year, up 3-2, we might not have been able to close it out, but we didn’t give it up. From a confidence standpoint, that was good. They might be starting to get it.”
Atlanta is three points out of the final playoff berth in the ECHL South Division. Orlando, today’s opponent at Infinite Energy Arena, is fourth and Greenville is just another point ahead in third place. The Gladiators host Norfolk on Saturday then travel to Orlando for a game Tuesday.
“The upside going forward is we had a brutal, brutal schedule over the last two months,” Pyle said. “Now all our tough trips are gone. We have everything in front of us. Now our schedule has breaks in it.
“Orlando plays fives games in six days, some of it with travel. They’re going through what we were. Now we’re getting the teams who will be tired.”
Even short-handed, though, the Gladiators have proved they can beat the best. Atlanta went to South Carolina with just 17 skaters and had to move defenseman Zach Malatesta forward.
“I’m excited about this,” Pyle said. “We battled thought the toughest part of our schedule. We’ve had a chance in every game. We just have to stop giving away easy ones.”
He brought in Seth Swenson, a steady winger, from the SPHL and traded Reid Jackman to Florida. Pyle also is looking at bringing in a college player or two for the stretch run. Atlanta has 16 games left in the regular season, half of them at home, including the last five straight, and all within in the division.
