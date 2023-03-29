DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators scored four-unanswered goals — two from Mike Pelech and two from Cody Sylvester — to defeat the Florida Everblades 4-1 on Wednesday night at Gas South Arena.
The Everblades (34-21-4-4) struck first in the contest, opening the scoring just past the five-minute mark of the first period to lead 1-0 (5:13).
Atlanta (33-25-6-1) drew even just over three minutes later to tie the game at one (8:02). Pelech jumped on a loose puck inside the Everblades zone and sent a shot into the Florida net for his 13th marker of the season.
With time running out in the first period the Gladiators scored to pull ahead 2-1 (19:59). A Sang-Hoon Shin pass took a funny bounce and Pelech jumped on it and sent it into the goal for his second marker of the game with just 0.3 seconds remaining in the period.
The Gladiators extended their lead to 3-1 over the Everblades late in the second frame (15:58). Derek Topatigh sent a shot from the blueline on net and it was tipped in front by Cody Sylvester as he was credited with his 31st goal of the season.
Florida pulled their goalie with just over four-minutes remaining in regulation while on a power play, and Atlanta made them pay. Sylvester wired a shot into an empty Everblades cage from his own end of the ice to make it 4-1, Gladiators (16:08).
Goalie Joe Murdaca made 29 saves on 30 shots in the win for Atlanta, while Cam Johnson made 20 saves on 23 shots in the loss for Florida.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.