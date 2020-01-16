DULUTH — Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle likes to keep video sessions efficient.
On Thursday, Pyle did something he's only done a handful of times in his 25-year coaching career. He made the team watch Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Orlando in its entirety.
The mercurial Gladiators turned in a terrible defensive performance against the team they are chasing for a playoff spot, falling behind 4-0 in the first period. The first goal was a short-handed breakaway.
“Our forwards can't understand you don't dive in,” Pyle said. “(Two guys drop down and) neither one of them get the puck and we give up a breakaway on our power play.
“If I have to stop the game and tell them that, we have issues.”
Three days prior, Atlanta gutted out a 1-0 win over Brampton, which ranks among the conference's top teams. All those smart defensive plays were forgotten against Orlando.
“I learned a lesson, but maybe I'm the only one paying attention,” Pyle said acerbically. “For a hundred years, it's the same. And they all know it, but it's a pride thing. I question it. I really do.
“If I was getting scored on as many times as some of those guys are, and the way I get scored on, at some point I would look at myself and go, 'Why am I still making this mistake?' At some point there's self-critique and some of these guys, trying to analyze their own game, too many participation trophies (in their past). So there is no accountability.”
So following Thursday's morning skate, Pyle cued up the video. He estimated it would take an hour, far longer than they would normally sit for reviewing a game.
“I'll have some barf bags in there,” he said. “It's embarrassing.
“You watch the video, man on man, we do not defend. You're not going to win in any league, even the beer league, if you don't defend.”
Pyle didn't want to watch it a second time, himself.
“But they're going to see it,” he said. “It's everybody. It's not just one guy.”
The Gladiators play Orlando again tonight at Infinite Energy Arena. Puck drop is 7:35 p.m. Despite Wednesday's rout, Atlanta is just three points out of the fourth playoff spot with the season at the midway point.
Pyle knows the team is talented enough to win. He just wants to see a consistent commitment to getting puck out of the defensive zone and in deep on the other side of the ice. That recipe has worked well for Orlando in its last two games against the Gladiators. The Solar Bears have outscored Atlanta 15-5 between Wednesday's debacle and an 8-2 manhandling on Dec. 21.
“We think toe drags and sauce passes are the way to the NHL,” Pyle said. “It's the way to Europe.”
Part of his angst stems from the team's potential to be good.
“We're way better off than we were last year,” Pyle said of a team that was in the cellar midway through and fought its way into playoff contention.
