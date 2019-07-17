DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators added a pair of free-agent forwards Anthony Collins and Logan Nelson for the upcoming season Wednesday. They played together last season with the Indy Fuel.
Collins, a tough 29-year-old from Langley, B.C., will play his seventh straight season in the ECHL and first with the Gladiators. His pro career began in the Southern Professional Hockey League, playing for Mississippi Surge in the 2012-13.
“We are excited to have Anthony," head coach Jeff Pyle said. "He is a great locker room guy, team guy and adds an element of toughness that we didn’t have last year. He can also add to the offense when played to his strengths, which will build his confidence in that area. We look forward to adding him to our roster along with some other new faces and changing the dynamic of our team.”
Collins played in the ECHL for South Carolina, Quad City, Rapid City and Indy.
“After playing in the league for six years now, I have always known Atlanta was a great place to play as a visitor," Collins said. "After speaking with coach Jeff Pyle and hearing what type of team he is putting together for the upcoming season, it was a no brainer for me to sign down south."
Nelson has spent all five years of his professional career in the ECHL. The 25-year-old Minnesotan was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.
“Logan is a solid two-way player that can bring offense, size and more grit to our team," Pyle said. "He is a big kid that likes to be physical and will add to the theme of what we are trying to accomplish. We aren’t done with that yet, but he is a great kid and again, another guy that will send my message."
Nelson spent the first two years of his career with the Quad City Mallards. In his first season in 2014-15 he had 16 goals and 12 assists, for 28 points in 43 games. Subsequently, he has played for Wichita, Rapid City, Norfolk, Orlando, Fort Wayne and Indy.
“At some point in your career I think everyone wants to head south and I couldn’t think of a better spot to spend my sixth year as a pro then Atlanta," Nelson said. "This will be my fourth go around on a team with Colli (Anthony Collins), we’ve been to a lot of places and we are by far most excited about our next journey together and playing for Coach Pyle.
"We can’t wait to bring the noise to the ATL.”.
Last year Nelson had 16 goals ad 25 assists for 41 points in 64 games for Orlando.
“Both of these kids are good in the community and are the type of players we want to build around,” Pyle said.