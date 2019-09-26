DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators announced the signing of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and forward Luke Stork on Thursday.
Stork, an Ohio State product, was acquired by Atlanta in a midseason trade during his rookie season.
Brodeur, the son of NHL Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, is entering his third pro season after spending time in the ECHL and AHL for the last two years.
The 22-year-old played for Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle briefly at the very beginning of his pro career in SPHL Evansville. Brodeur was called up to Allen and spent the 2017-18 season there before being loaned to AHL San Jose. The New Jersey native spent time with Allen and Norfolk last season with another AHL loan to Birmingham.
“Jeremy has great instincts," Pyle said. "He is a big goalie, grew up around hockey and understands the game well. He had a great junior career and the opportunity is high for him to be a great pro.”
Stork, 24, had 46 points in 143 games at Ohio State before turning pro last year.
As a junior in the 2016-17 season, he won the team’s Unsung Player Award as his team went to the NCAA tournament. In his senior year, he was an alternate captain and helped the Buckeyes go to the Frozen Four for only the second time in program history. In 2018, Stork was an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten selection, as well as part of the nation's No. 1-ranked penalty-killing unit.
“Luke is an unbelievably fast skater with a good shot," Pyle said. "He’s a great team guy and a good penalty killer. I think this season he has a better opportunity to reach his potential because he will know the systems coming in after starting with us late last year. He needs to come to camp knowing he is going to have to take someone’s job."