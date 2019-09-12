DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators re-signed Brady Fleurent and inked his brother Trevor Fleurent for the 2019-20 season.
The forward from Maine also played two years together in college at the University of New England.
“They both come from a great program that breeds success and had good numbers coming out of college," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "I think they will be more comfortable in their second season.
"Brady is a skilled guy who plays to his strengths and is extremely smart when it comes to systems and reads. Trevor is a bigger more physical player that can put up numbers and is a solid two-way guy that can play in any situation. They’re great players that will fit well in our locker room."
Brady was a highly decorated college player. The 25-year-old was named first-team all-conference and an all-american on three occasions, a two-time Player of the Year and last season helped his team to Division III's Elite Eight.
In four years with the Nor'easters, Brady played in 110 games with 60 goals and 121 assists. He is the school’s career leader in points with 181. After finishing his senior year last season, he joined the Gladiators down the stretch for six games adding a goal and two assists.
“I am very excited to come back to Atlanta," Brady said. "It was a pretty easy decision for me after joining the team at the end of the season for the playoff push.
"It’s a first-class organization and we have a lot of core guys coming back from last year. Coach Pyle is bringing in great additions to make us a stronger team. I am excited to get back to Atlanta, get the season going and making a deep run this year."
Trevor, 27, also played four seasons at the University of New England, where he served as an assistant his junior year and captain as a senior. He wasa first -team all-conference player and a finalist for the Joe Concannon Award (the best American-born college hockey player in New England at the NCAA Division II/III level) his final season. In four years, he put in 50 goals and 66 assists for 116 points in 101 games.
After his senior year, Trevor joined the professional ranks for the 2016-17 season playing in the SPHL for the Fayetteville FireAntz and had two goals in four games. He then played in Norway the following season for Kongsvinger and had a solid year. In 45 games, he had 12 goals with 12 assists for 24 points.
Last year, while working to make a pro comeback, Trevor coached at his alma mater for Biddeford High School.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Pyle is providing me," Trevor said. "Getting a chance to make my hockey comeback and play alongside my brother, for a well-respected franchise, is honestly the best of both worlds. I am looking forward to training camp in October and getting things started.”