DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators landed bluechip defenseman Cody Corbett for the 2019-20 season and announced the signing Thursday.
Corbett won the Memorial Cup with Edmonton in 2013-14 before turning pro. He's played 93 games in the AHL and was overseas last season.
"A huge signing for us," head coach Jeff Pyle said. "It gives us a defenseman who has AHL experience and some time in Europe in a high-level league. We are getting a top D-man who will be able to play in all situations and brings experienced leadership."
Corbett, still just 25 with five seasons of professional hockey under his belt, put up 129 points in 190 WHL with Edmonton and went to two Memorial Cup tournaments, the pinnacle of major junior hockey. He had 13 points in 21 playoff games during the Oil Kings' 2014 title run.
The left-hand shooting defenseman jumped straight to the AHL after capping his junior career by hoisting both the WHL and CHL championship trophies.
He played 47 games for Lake Erie as a rookie and then in San Antonio for parts of the next two years. He split the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons between the Rampage and three ECHL teams. Corbett played 23 AHL games both years, combined with stints in Fort Wayne, Colorado and South Carolina. Finishing 2017 with the Stingrays, he helped them get to the Kelly Cup finals.
In 2017-18, the Lakeland, Minn., native played 35 games for the Idaho Steelheads and then signed with Orli Znojmo, a team based in the Czech Republic as part of Austria's top league.
"He is a highly-skilled defenseman that skates well, has size and a real heavy shot that will be a big part of our power play," Pyle said. "A great kid that has connections with some of the guys we have here already, so he is going to be a great fit in our team plan.
"We were lucky to get him."
Last season, Corbett played for Italy's Pustertal/Val Pusteria. He went to the playoffs for the second time in his career, chipping in two goals and seven assists for nine points in 16 games.
"I'm very excited to get things rolling in the fall," Corbett said. "A great team is being put together that I'm excited to be a part of. I've heard lots of good things about the organization and the city. I'm really looking forward to being a Gladiator."