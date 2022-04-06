DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Florida Everblades 7-1 at Gas South Arena on Wednesday night. Gabe Guertler recorded the lone goal for Atlanta late in the third period.
With the loss, the Gladiators (42-22-3-1) slid back to second place in the South Division.
Florida (39-16-6-4) started the scoring early in the first period when Dylan Vander Esch scored from the low slot (1:44). The Everblades took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period after Matteo Gennaro cashed in from right in front of the net (3:03).
Less than three minutes later, Florida took a 3-0 lead when Zach Solow found the back of the net (5:40). Just two minutes after that, the Everblades made it 4-0 on a power-play opportunity after John MaCarron found twine (7:20).
Florida piled on and made it 5-0 early in the third period when Levko Koper cashed in from the low slot (6:04). Xavier Bouchard extended the lead to 6-0 midway through the third period after scoring off a deflection (11:57).
The Everblades took a 7-0 advantage late in the third period when Koper scored a shorthanded goal for his second of the game (15:34).
Atlanta made it 7-1 late in the third period after Gabe Guertler flew down the entire length of the ice and blasted the puck past Florida goaltender Parker Gahagen on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity (18:32).
Gahagen saved 23 of 24 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
