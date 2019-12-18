ESTERO, Fla. – The Atlanta Gladiators dropped a 7-0 contest to Florida on Wednesday evening after a big night from the Everblades' Brandon Fortunato.
Fortunato had a five-point night (one goal, four assists) and Everblades goalie Ken Appleby had a 26-save performance in the shutout, stymying the high-scoring Gladiators’ offense.
The Gladiators had the best chances to strike first in the opening period. Overlapping penalty calls gave Atlanta over three minutes of power play time, including 29 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage. The Everblades were able to kill those penalties, as well as a third in the first period to keep the contest scoreless.
The visiting Glads pushed the 0-0 score past the halfway mark of the game before Florida struck. Patrick McCarron and Zach Magwood found Brandon Fortunato for the opening score of the contest with 9:40 to play in the middle frame. With the crowd still cheering, Hunter Garlent spooned the puck to Hugo Roy who doubled the Blades lead just 11 seconds after the first tally.
The game got out of hand later in the second period when Justin Auger and Magwood each netted a goal to give the Everblades a 4-0 advantage after 40 minutes of play.
Logan Roe, Blake Winiecki and Kyle Neuber added goals of their own in the third period as the Blades cruised to the victory. The loss is the third straight for the Gladiators as they fall to 11-13 on the season.