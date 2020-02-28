DULUTH — The surging Atlanta Gladiators scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of Friday's game to chase Orlando's starting goaltender from between the pipes and steamroll the Solar Bears 6-1 on Friday at Infinite Energy Arena.
Atlanta pushed its streak to 5-0-0-1 and moved within a point of the Solar Bears for the division's final playoff berth. Avery Peterson and Samuel Asselin had three-point nights. Goaltender Chris Nell made 35 saves in the win.
The Gladiators play last-place Norfolk at 7 p.m. Saturday in Duluth to cap their Hockey Fights Cancer weekend.
“If you're patient enough in this game, you're going to get goals,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We were real patient early and we got a couple of bounces. Once we got up, you could see the confidence start to build a little bit.
“It was a good game. We needed it. We're climbing up on everybody so we wanted to do exactly what we did tonight.”
Hot-handed Eric Neiley, who scored all three goals in a win Wednesday at league-leading South Carolina, opened the scoring 5:53 into the game.
Neiley scooped up a shot by Asselin that was blocked in the slot and ripped it past goalie Clint Windsor.
Defenseman Joel Messner doubled the advantage two minutes later, pouncing on a drop pass from Zach Malatesta. Messner outmuscled the defender draped on him and pushed the puck past Windsor's glove at 7:55.
“We knew they were a little bit thin and you've got to take advantage of it,” Pyle said. “I know when we're tired, everybody takes advantage of us. But we did what we had to do. We got the saves from Neller when we needed them and the boys played really good in the first.
“We got a few good bounces, too, which I think we deserved. This year, we've gotten some bad ones.”
Peterson scored the first of two straight goals at 9:54 for a 3-0 lead and ended Windsor's night.
Orlando's other goalie, Jeff Smith, fared no better against Peterson. The second-year forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., scored again on the power play at 11:06.
Peterson's 15th goal of the season gave Atlanta at 4-0 lead and Asselin made it 5-0 in the final minute of the period.
Asselin raced in alone on a breakaway and handcuffed Smith with a sliding forehand-backhand move at the post. Asselin upped his team-leading goal total to 26.
“If you can get a hot start on a team like that and put a couple in the back of the net, it kind of shuts them down early,” Peterson said. “It leads to more offense if you wait for things to happen after that.”
Smith, who cleared medical waivers just before the game started after arriving via trade from Utah, allowed one goal on six shots in the second period. Coming out of the penalty box, Tommy Marchin powered into the Orlando zone with Neiley on an odd-man rush. Neiley slipped a pass through the crease to a wide-open Marchin on the far post at 18:20 of the second.
“Hockey is a streaky sport, individually and as a team,” Peterson said. “When you get hot, you roll off that confidence. It's been good to see that.
“But we're still chasing a playoff spot. We've got a lot of work left to do.”
