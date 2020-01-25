INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell 6-1 to the Indy Fuel Saturday evening to cap off a brief North Division road trip after Friday’s visit in Toledo.
Mathieu Foget and Nathan Noel each notched three assists as the Glads netted just one point on the two-game swing.
For the second night in a row, the Gladiators conceded a first-minute goal. Less than 24 hours after giving up the first tally in Toledo 36 seconds into the contest, Atlanta gave up an Indy score by Josh McArdle just 54 seconds in.
Once again, it was the visiting Gladiators who rallied after the early tally. Tommy Marchin found Samuel Asselin as they both entered the offensive zone. The team’s goal-scoring leader Asselin sniped a quick shot from the slot past Indy goalie Charles Williams to tie the game 1-1 with 15:05 to play in the first.
After entering the first intermission tied, it was the Fuel exploding in the second period. Ryan Van Stralen regained the lead for Indy 7:26 into the middle frame after a tripping minor put the Glads on the penalty kill. Spencer Watson doubled the Fuel lead with 6:59 to play in the second, then it was former South Division rival Mathieu Foget and Nathan Noel assisting Alex Rauter on his ninth goal of the season. Atlanta trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Watson was not done, as Derien Plouffe found him with 13:44 to play in the game for Watson’s second goal of the night. Indy added another power play score from Liam Coughlin to put away the 6-1 win.
Atlanta returns to Infinite Energy Arena on Tuesday when it hosts the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.
