DULUTH — It’s rare not to hear music pumping out of the Atlanta Gladiators’ locker room after a win.
Eventually, Sunday, it started to play, but almost 20 minutes after the final horn. Captain Derek Nesbitt led a team-only meeting to address the game against Greenville. Atlanta managed to eke out a 7-6 victory, but let a 4-1 lead slip away in the second period and had some things to sort out.
Head coach Jeff Pyle stayed in his office with the door closed.
“They’re either going to take control of that room themselves or I’m going to have to do it,” he said. “If I have to do it, it’s going to get ugly.”
Pyle did still have a message of his own to deliver.
“It’s going to be a hard, hard skate (Tuesday),” he said. “I usually don’t do them and it’s going to be a good one. If I accept that (performance) and make excuses for it, I’m no better than they are.
“I told them after the second, ‘If you guys come out and play smart and hard … they didn’t. They played hard, but not smart. So pay the piper.”
The Gladiators are 4-3, pushing over .500 with the run-and-gun finish against Greenville on Sunday. The Swamp Rabbits erased a 4-1 deficit in the first 7:18 of the second period. Atlanta got back in front on back-to-back goals from rookie Sam Asselin, completing a hat trick, before the final intermission and kept its nose in front down the stretch. Greenville got within one goal twice in the third, but Nesbitt’s power-play goal at 5:30 was the difference.
“I don’t want to say we got lucky (Sunday) but that’s a 7-3 game if we play smarter,” Pyle said.
He won’t miss seeing the Swamp Rabbits for a while. The Gladiators played five of their first seven games this season against their nearest foe.
Atlanta flies to Newfoundland on Wednesday morning to play the defending ECHL champs Friday and Saturday.
The Growlers (5-5) have three players in the league’s top 10 for scoring — Aaron Luchuk, who leads the ECHL with 16 points in 10 games, Giorgio Estephan and Colt Conrad.
“I don’t think they’re as good as they were last year, but they’ve got a pretty good team,” Pyle said. “This is a good test for us. This will show if we really are a good team. We’ve won two now.”
Sunday’s track meet came on the heels of a solid 4-1 road win in Jacksonville.