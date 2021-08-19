Atlanta Gladiators president Jerry James and head coach Jeff Pyle announced Thursday that defenseman Greg Campbell has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.
“Campbell was important to our run at the end of the 2019-20 season,” said James. “We’re looking for him to be a big part of what we’re doing this season. We’re really excited about the way that our roster is coming together, especially with guys like Campbell.”
Campbell, 26, last played during his rookie campaign in the 2019-20 season when he was traded twice and played with three separate ECHL teams. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defenseman skated in two games with the Florida Everblades, 21 games with the Allen Americans and finished the season with 14 contests as a member of the Gladiators. He came to Atlanta in February of 2020 as part of a trade with Allen for defenseman Cody Corbett. Campbell posted one goal and four assists through his 37 total games in 2019-20.
“Greg is a great kid with good hands and vision,” said Pyle. “Great in the room and we are looking for him to have a big year and play more minutes.”
Prior to turning pro, Campbell played four years of NCAA Division I hockey with Union College. At Union, the Oakville, Ontario native skated in 136 total games and collected eight goals to go along with 35 assists.
“It’s been a long time,” said Campbell. “But we’re finally coming back, and I can’t wait to get this year started with this group.”
Campbell is the fourth defenseman and the ninth player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Luke Nogard (F), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D) and Zach Yoder (D).
