NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators netted four unanswered goals to down the South Carolina Stingrays 4-2 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Four different Gladiators (4-1-0-0) found the back of the net while goaltender Tyler Parks made 20 saves on 22 shots to earn his third win of the year.
South Carolina (4-2-0-0) started the scoring early after Conor Landrigan netted one in the first period. Atlanta went on the power play after the Stingrays were called for holding, but Jade Miller pushed South Carolina up 2-0 with a short-handed goal after a breakaway.
Atlanta began to gain momentum in the second period by mounting pressure on Stingrays goaltender Ryan Bednard. About halfway through the period, Anthony Florentino made it 2-1 after blasting one into the back of the net on a one-timer from Mike Turner (9:40).
Just 58 seconds later, the Gladiators struck again to tie the game at 2-2 when Malcolm Hayes sent a beautiful saucer pass across the slot to Tim Davison, who fired it into the back of the net (10:38).
Atlanta took their first lead of the night to make it 3-2 when Cody Sylvester carried the puck the length of the ice shorthanded and fired it into the net as South Carolina’s power play elapsed (15:24). Gabe Guertler had just come out of the penalty box as Sylvester’s wrister was sent loose, and thus the goal was recorded as an even-strength tally.
The Gladiators scored their fourth unanswered goal when rookie Elijah Vilio ripped a slap shot above Bednard’s blocker off a faceoff (18:19). Vilio’s tally was his first professional goal, and it sent Atlanta up 4-2. Vilio rifled his shot immediately following a faceoff win by Mike Turner, and Turner earned his second assist of the night on the play.
Roofstock used 2021 data from Wallethub and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the real estate property tax rates, median real estate tax payments, and median home prices for every state, and contextualize it with what first-time home buyers need to know about property taxes. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.