DULUTH — It may seem odd that on a night featuring uniforms with a DC Comics theme that the host Atlanta Gladiators played the role of the Joker to the visiting Jacksonville Icemen’s Batman.
But in the end, the Gladiators had the last laugh.
Four different goal scorers and six different players with assists pulled the killing joke, while goaltender Martin Ouellette delivered the show stopper with 28 saves as the Gladiators posted their third straight win with a 4-1 triumph Saturday before 3,833 fans at Infinite Energy Arena.
Derek Nesbitt’s third goal of the season and 295th of his career capped a late second-period surge that proved to be the difference as the Gladiators won their third straight by a combined score of 16-6.
“We were good in all phases of our game,” Gladiators coach Jeff Pyle said. “We defended well. I thought our power play was good. … And then the work ethic that we’re starting to grind out more a little bit (was good). We can play any type of game they want. We can play skill, we can play hard working. So I really like the chemistry in the room. I like where we’re at. I like the atmosphere where people are starting to buy in.
“It’s funny, though, how we get call ups of guys that are supposed to be our best guys, and we start getting better.I think we just realize that it’s time for everybody to bear down and do the little things well. When we do, we’re really good. We’re hard to play against.”
After a scoreless first period, things started to open up in the second period, with the two teams combining for 25 shots on goal in the middle frame.
The Gladiators got on the board first by taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, with Nick Blight taking possession just inside the Jacksonville blue line at the left point and finessing a pass to a streaking Eric Neiley on the left wing.
Neiley skated into the top of the left face-off circle before zipping a pass diagonally to Avery Peterson, who finished the play for his second goal of the season, a power-play goal that gave the Gladiators a 1-0 lead 1:12 into the second period.
But while the goal started just inside the Jacksonville blue line, a miscue at a similar point helped the Icemen get even with less than five minutes left in the period.
An attempted pass from the deep slot was deflected out to center ice and sent Mike Hedden and Graeme Craig in on a 2-on-1 break, with the latter sending a one-timer from the former past Oullette and tie the game at 1-all at the 14:50 mark.
The Jacksonville goal did not come off a power play, but four second-period penalties did have Atlanta playing on its heels through most of the middle frame.
However, after playing a good portion of the period in their own end of the ice due in no small part to those penalties, some of the six times the Gladiators had to go on the penalty kill on the night, they did manage a late surge of momentum in the final minutes.
Nesibtt cashed in that momentum by taking a cross-ice pass from Anthony Collins and hammering home a slapshot from the right point. Rob Powers also was credited with an assist on the goal that resulted in a 2-1 Atlanta lead at 18:40. It was the 295th goal of his career.
Just 45 seconds later at the 19:25 mark, the Gladiators were at it again, this time with a little hustle from Dante Hannoun.
The 21-year-old forward sped his way passed the Jacksonville defense, used a left-to-right deke to get Adam Carlson to commit and went top shelf for his fourth goal and team-best 16th point of the season to send Atlanta into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.
“We couldn’t get any momentum going because we were killing (penalties),” Pyle said. “But we killed them pretty well. We did a great job with that, did what we had to do. Then we turned it around with the big goal by Nezzy.
“And that line of (Luke) Nogard, Peterson and Collins started it. It was a minute-and-a-half shift in (Jacksonville’s) zone cycling. Then there was a change and Nezzy got out there, got the puck and took a great shot to give us a 2-1 lead. Then Dante makes a great individual effort, beats the guys one-on-one and makes a really nice backhand shot. You could see that was deflating for (the Icemen).”
If that wasn’t the backbreaker for Jacksonville, then another hustle play by Nogard midway though the third period was.
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward bolted from the penalty box after his tripping penalty expired and got to another clear to skate in and slip a left to right move through the five-hole of Carlson to make the Gladiators’ lead 4-1 with 8:50 remaining.
That was all Oullette needed, as the veteran netminder withstood the second-period in which Jacksonville had all the power-play time and made 28 saves in 29 shots to post his eighth win of the season.