DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-3 after a shootout at Gas South Arena on Friday Night.
Two goals from Eric Neiley and another one by Mike Pelech sent the Gladiators (14-13-2-1) into an extra frame that ended scoreless and led to a shootout. Tim Davison netted the second attempt for Atlanta, and Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory by putting away the third attempt for the Gladiators.
Greenville (9-12-3-3) struck first late in the first period to make it 1-0 after Ben Freeman scored a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one opportunity (14:45).
Atlanta responded less than one minute later with a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1. Kameron Kielly laid the puck off from behind the net for Mike Pelech in the low slot who wristed it past Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham (15:14).
Two minutes later, the Gladiators took a 2-1 advantage after Neiley collected the disc at the blue line and fired a laser past Ingham for his second goal of the season (17:03).
The Swamp Rabbits tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period on a power-play opportunity after Jackson Leef tapped the puck into the net off a rebound (1:45).
Greenville regained the lead to make it 3-2 after Brett Kemp found twine from inside the low slot (10:09).
The Glads leveled the game at 3-3 late in the second period on a power play. Nesbitt blasted a slap shot that led to a fight for the puck in front of goal, and Neiley battered it into the net for his second goal of the night (15:16).
After both teams went scoreless in the extra frame, Tim Davison and Derek both netted one past Ingham to seal the 4-3 victory in the shootout. Goaltender Tyler Parks finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots for Atlanta and stopped both shots he saw in the shootout.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena.
