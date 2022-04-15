ESTERO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Florida Everblades in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday at Hertz Arena.
By picking up a point, the Gladiators keep their South Division title hopes alive and now need a regulation win Saturday night to seal the top spot in the division.
Atlanta (43-23-4-1) jumped ahead in the first period after Gabe Guertler forced a Florida (41-20-6-4) turnover, took the puck the length of the ice, and sent it towards the Everblades net. Parked in front of the blue paint, Sanghoon Shin swatted the disc into the back of the net while getting knocked to the ice to put Atlanta up 1-0 (14:33).
Matteo Gennaro tied the game for Florida in the second period with a backhanded shot (9:07).
The Gladiators retook the lead later in the second on a power play. Xavier wristed a shot through traffic for his third goal of the season, and Josh McKechney picked up his first professional point with an assist on the play (9:07).
Joe Murdaca was sensational in the second period for Atlanta with 11 saves on 12 Florida shots, including an acrobatic left pad save on Darik Angeli.
In the middle of the third, Florida's Jake Jaremko knocked in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 (8:39).
Atlanta killed a Florida power play late in the third to force overtime. Two minutes into the extra frame, Matteo Gennaro found the back of the net on a shot that deflected past Murdaca (2:02).
Murdaca finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots.
The Gladiators meet the Everblades on Saturday at Hertz Arena at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.